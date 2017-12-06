Emily Ratajkowski’s Stylist Chloé Bartoli Tells Us How to Wear a ’90s Platform Boot

Rocket Dog x Chloé Bartoli Rage platform boots. Courtesy of brand

Remember those ’90s platform sandals and stacked footwear made popular by Rocket Dog? Well, the shoe brand has teamed up with celebrity stylist Chloé Bartoli for a special collaboration this spring, and they are bringing the platform back in a big way.

Stylist Chloé Bartoli Courtesy of brand

Featuring creeper sneakers, platform slides, mega-stacked shoes and lace-up platform boots, the capsule is all about the punk era.

“This is my first shoe collaboration ever,” Bartoli, who styles Poppy Delevingne, Jared Leto, Shay Mitchell and Emily Ratajkowski, told Footwear News. “I went for more of a rock ‘n’ roll, punk vibe. I have always been into punk style, and I’m more tomboy and masculine in my style sense, so like creepers, and Doc Martens [were my inspiration]. I wanted to do that [because] not many companies make boots like this and for an affordable price. I wanted everyone to have that chance [to get a pair].”

Rocket Dog x Chloé Bartoli Rage platform boots. Courtesy of brand

For those looking to emulate this popular ’90s trend, which has gained much traction as of late, wearing an extreme platform may be a bit intimidating, but Bartoli gave us some easy tips on how to wear the shoes.

“My favorite way is with a loose pair of Levis or even with a tight pair of vintage Levis with just a simple white T-shirt or wife beater and a simple leather jacket,” she said. “Or you can do it Kurt Cobain style with a big sweater. I like it very big and grunge on girls. You also can do it very ’90s style with a minidress.”

Rocket Dog x Chloé Bartoli Acid platforms. Courtesy of brand

This debut partnership is part of Rocket Dog’s “California Girls” strategic pop-up program designed to extend the brand and ethos of “California cool” with an influential millennial twist. With each collection under the RD x California Girls umbrella, Rocket Dog will partner with a new visionary from the fashion world as well as Young Hollywood.

“It’s supposed to be lighthearted and fun,”said Cathy Taylor, CEO of Millennial Brands. “We made a commitment to put some serious time and money into influencers, and it’s been an exciting process. Chloé nails it. They went to town on design [for this collection]. In a time that’s so serious and in a tough environment, we just wanted to keep bringing tighter capsule collections to targeted retailers.”

The Rocket Dog x Chloé Bartoli collection will launch in March 2018 and will be sold both online and across key retailers nationwide and internationally.

