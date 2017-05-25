Drake’s Limited-Edition October’s Very Own x Clarks Desert Boots Come Out May 26

Drake wears Tom Ford while accepting the award for top Billboard 200 album for "Views" at the Billboard Music Awards. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

When it comes to collaborative footwear, rapper Drake is best known for his gold-tinged Air Jordan sneakers, but the Canadian recording artist is about to expand his portfolio tomorrow.

After a teaser in March, Drake’s October’s Very Own (OVO) imprint is set to release its Made in England Clarks Desert Boot collection. Comprising black and sand-colored suede styles, this range will be released tomorrow at select Clarks doors and online from octobersveryown.com.

OVO x Clarks Originals 'Made in England' Desert Boot – Available In-Stores and Online 05.26.17 A post shared by October's Very Own (@welcomeovo) on May 24, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

For this collab, the classic Clarks Desert Boot was left mostly unchanged. Repeating tonal “OVO” embossing appears throughout the upper, while the OVO owl logo is featured on the shoe’s signature hangtag. The look is finished off with the Desert Boots’ traditional crepe sole.

OVO x Clarks Originals 'Made in England' Desert Boot – Available In-Stores and Online 05.26.17 A post shared by October's Very Own (@welcomeovo) on May 24, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT

In a March Instagram post, Drake shared a look at a third colorway in purple; however, this style has not yet been confirmed to release tomorrow.

🌺 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Mar 18, 2017 at 6:58pm PDT

OVO x Clarks Originals – 05.26.17 A post shared by October's Very Own (@welcomeovo) on May 23, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

Want more?

The 6 Best Shoes You Can Wear to the Office That Aren’t Dress Shoes

Clarks Releases One of Its Most Popular Men’s Styles From 1982

Drake Sets a Billboard Music Awards Record, Roasts Kevin Hart in Viral Instagram Post