Donna Karan Is Launching Made in L.A. Leather Sandals With Calleen Cordero

Donna Karan Courtesy image

“Where do you find the calm in the chaos in the world we live in today?” asked Donna Karan. The celebrated designer, whose philosophy of living revolves around yoga and meditation, has infused that spirit into her Urban Zen stores.

Focusing on philanthropy, global artisans and seasonless fashion, Karan has multiple retail locations in New York as well as one in L.A. “I always had a dream about Urban Zen, where you not only dress people but address them from the inside to the outside.” she said.

And with a strong emphasis on artisans, Karan recently collaborated with shoe designer Calleen Cordero on an exclusive collection of leather sandals handcrafted in Los Angeles.

“I love collaborating with people, and I love the concept of her doing them by hand because it’s very much the symbol of what Urban Zen is,” said Karan.“We are in such a difficult time that supporting one another is really where it’s at.”

Calleen Cordero for Urban Zen. Courtesy of Calleen Cordero

For Cordero, Urban Zen was a perfect fit. She said, “Being a part of a soulful economy and caring about where the product is made are philosophies that we both share.”

Want more?

Calleen Cordero Collaborates With Donna Karan’s Urban Zen Stores, Launches Men’s Sandal Collection

3 Yoga-Inspired Shoes to Try on International Day of Yoga

11 No-Show Socks That Are Perfect to Wear With Summer Shoes