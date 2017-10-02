Two California Brands Collaborated on Comfy & Cute Sandals Made the Old-Fashioned Way

Beek x Vitamin A handmade slide with white strap Courtesy of brands

Already thinking about your winter getaways? Two California beachwear brands are thinking about it, too.

Southern California sandal brand Beek has just unveiled its first co-branded product line, a collaboration with luxury swim label Vitamin A.

The two companies worked together on a capsule footwear collection for resort ’18 that consists of three styles: the Seabird, a classic thong; the Bluebird, an toe-ring sandal with ankle straps; and the Mockingbird, a classic slide. They are priced at $139 to $159.

Thong sandal from the Beek x Vitamin A collab collection Courtesy of brands

In a statement, Beek designers Birgit Klett and Kenna Florie said, “We couldn’t possibly be more excited and proud to be partnered with such an amazing iconic brand [as Vitamin A].”

Each sandal in the Beek x Vitamin A collection is offered in two different colorways and (as with all Beek products) they are made the old-fashioned way in Guadalajara, Mexico. That means that the components of the sole are hand pressed, the leathers are all hand dyed and each nail is pounded in by hand. In case you hadn’t guessed, they are truly handmade.

Slide from the Beek x Vitamin A collab collection Courtesy of brands

Another unique feature of the Beek sandals is that they are built with a molded arch support. According to the brand, this process takes 48 hours to complete and it took seven rounds of changes to perfect.

Klett and Florie launched their sandal brand in 2015 and told FN soon after about the vision behind the label: “We couldn’t find leather sandals that were made in a more thoughtful and slow way, as opposed to mass-produced. We wanted styles that are simple and beautifully made,” said Klett.

The Beek x Vitamin A collection launched this week at a few select retailers, including the Canyon Beachwear chain, Diane’s in Southern California, Ophelia Swimwear in Florida, Orlando Bathing Suit and South Beach Inc.

The line will roll out to more retail doors on Nov. 1.