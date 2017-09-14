Cher and Rapper Future Debut Musical Collab In Gap Fall Campaign

Cher and Future for Gap. Gap

Gap just showed us what happens when an idol and icon meet up.

The iconic American clothing brand revealed the final installment of their “Meet Me in the Gap” fall campaign Wednesday, starring the legendary Cher and rap icon Future. The campaign, which launched in July, aims to celebrate how our differences can bring us together.

“I love the idea of ‘Meet Me in the Gap’ because it’s easy to have common ground if you are really open and curious to people from different cultures,” said Cher. “I didn’t know who Future was before this but I knew it would be so fun to work with someone who is completely unlike me, and who is young, really talented and striving.”

In the campaign video, directed by Director X, the two “meet in the gap,” a blank space per say, to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind song that taps into both their roots of rock and soul music. The chart-topping rapper and legendary singer’s rendition of “Everyday People” adds a modern hip hop beat to a classic American song.

Future for Gap. Gap

“There was a great dynamic when working with Cher and we felt like we were doing something so much bigger than the two of us,” said Future. “Gap is not only bringing two cultures together but bringing everyone together through the music and the style. It’s really about everyday people.”

