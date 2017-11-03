Steve Madden Confirms He’s in Talks With Cardi B for Shoe Deal

These expensive, these is . . . Madden shoes?

Rumors of a shoe collaboration between breakout rap superstar Cardi B and fashion footwear mogul Steve Madden have been making the rounds since late September when hip-hop producer Irv Gotti teased the partnership on social media.

“Y’all ready for this Collabo??” the Murder Inc. founder wrote on Instagram under a photo of Madden and Cardi B at lunch. “Steve Madden and Cardi B!! Cardi’s Shoes!! Powered by Visionary Ideas.”

Up until now, the pair has been mum on whether such a deal is truly in the works. But when Footwear News caught up Steve Madden — who will take the stage later this month at the Footwear News Achievement Awards to receive the Company of the Year honor — the designer and creative chief confirmed that the duo is in talks.

“We like Cardi — she’s great. We’re talking to Cardi — we’re talking to some other people, too, but we like Cardi a lot,” Madden said.

The designer who has had a penchant for hip-hop collaborations — previously launching lines with Ja Rule and Iggy Azalea — added: “The thing about Cardi that’s interesting is that she’s kind of like an entrepreneur and I admire what’s she’s done. I don’t know yet if [the deal] is going to happen but we’re friends.”

Bronx-born Cardi B may have sung the praises of luxury footwear label Christian Louboutin in her smash hit “Bodak Yellow,” but a collaboration with Steve Madden has the potential to reap major dividends for the star.

Amid retail industrywide sluggishness — Steve Madden’s eponymous company has been on a major winning streak, posting sales of $1.4 billion in 2016 and revenues of $441 million in the most recent quarter alone.

The company also owns other popular brands such as Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Brian Atwood and recently acquired 94-year-old footwear firm Schwartz & Benjamin.

