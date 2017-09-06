How to Get These Furry Limited-Edition Birkenstock Sandals

Barneys x Birkenstock sandal Courtesy of brands

Need further proof that Birkenstock is having a fashion moment?

Well, it’s officially Fashion Week in New York City and the quintessential comfort brand is publicly staking its place among the glitterati.

Birkenstock has teamed up with luxe department store Barneys New York on a mobile pop-up shop that will be parked in the Meatpacking District from Sept. 8-12. The shop, dubbed the Birkenstock Box, will be located at 90 Gansevoort St., directly across from the Whitney Museum and next to The High Line tourist destination.

The Box will be built from stacked freight containers designed by Gonzalez Haase AAS. The interiors have been outfitted by the team from Barneys, taking inspiration from classic Birkenstocks.

A rendering of the Birkenstock Box pop-up shop Courtesy of brands

A rendering of the Birkenstock Box pop-up shop Courtesy of brands

Barneys creative director Matthew Mazzuca explained in a statement, “We took the original Birkenstock shoe and deconstructed each component and emulated it throughout the space to form an engaging visual presentation.”

Most exciting, though, is what will be sold in the Box. In addition to a curated selection of ready-to-wear, beauty products and handbags, the pop-up will carry a limited-edition sandal collection co-created by Barneys and Birkenstock.

The series consists of two versions of the two-strap Arizona sandal: a black patent leather look with pink shearling lining, and a second iteration with a dark gray velour strap, oversized metal buckles and blue shearling footbed. The sandals are priced at $290.

Barneys x Birkenstock sandal with dark gray straps and blue shearling lining. Courtesy of brands

Barneys x Birkenstock sandal with black patent straps and pink shearling footbed. Courtesy of brands

And in case you can’t make it to Gansevoort Street this weekend, the styles will also be available on Birkenstock.com and Barneys.com starting on Friday, Sept. 8.

In addition, Birkenstock will continue to host an indoor pop-up shop at 90 Gansevoort through December, offering a selection of some the brand’s most-popular styles. This marks the brand’s first such retail pop-up in the U.S.