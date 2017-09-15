A$AP Rocky and Under Armour Team Up In A Multi-Faceted Partnership

A$AP Rocky Splash News

Under Armour announced today that it is joining forces with rapper A$AP Rocky in “a multi-faceted strategic partnership,” according to WWD. The first step on the team’s agenda will be the simplest: a collaborative collection to be launched by the end of this year.

The other facets of the partnership are more community service oriented. Rocky and Under Armour plan to begin an initiative to update and create new community centers for students and families to express creativity through a combination of fashion, sports, art and music. Rocky hopes to be directly involved in these community centers whenever possible, potentially serving as an instructor. The initial sites for the centers will be New York, Baltimore and Los Angeles.

“The only way to achieve this is with someone who is like minded,” Rocky said. “The Under Armour team and especially chief executive officer and founder Kevin Plank, has a shared vision, enthusiasm, and desire to do the same.”

While the community service initiative is quite innovative, A$AP Rocky is no stranger to teaming with fashion brands. The rapper has created collaborative capsule collections with both Raf Simmons and Guess in the past, and was the face of a Dior Homme campaign.

A$AP Rocky denim jacket, €200; Guess.eu

