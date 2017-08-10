Jeremy Scott Recalls How His Teddy Bear Sneakers Challenged Adidas

View Slideshow Jeremy Scott’s 2010 sneaker collection for Adidas Originals featuring teddy bear heads. REX Shutterstock

Perhaps kitschy, but unapologetically cute, Jeremy Scott’s 2010 sneaker collection for Adidas Originals featuring teddy bear heads and spread-out arms around the tongue was more than just an eye-catching style statement — it was a technical masterpiece in shoe design.

“I think I done learned them some stuff about it because there were some things they’ve never done before,” the Moschino creative director recalled on July 25 in L.A. at the launch of the fashion house’s new beauty collaboration with Sephora. “I really challenged not only Adidas, but footwear in general to literally go out of the box and do things that they’ve never been done before.”

Jeremy Scott presents Moschino’s new collaboration with Sephora. Courtesy of Moschino

Scott incorporated teddy bear iconography on a new line of blinding metallic gold makeup brushes and mirrors, cosmetics and accessories in collaboration with the beauty retailer.

“It’s sweet and it’s something relatable — from Timbuktuto, Dubai, L.A. or Milan — when people see [a teddy bear] it has a visceral reaction, an emotional reaction; You know that there’s something loving about it,” Scott said of the collection.

Demure it is not — much like any Moschino runway show. In fact, in June, L.A.-based Scott presented Moschino’s resort 2018 collection that nodded another slice of Americana that elicits an emotional reaction, Las Vegas.

“It’s a fantasyland,” Scott said of Sin City. “You can be whoever you want to be for 24 hours and then it all disappears. Jubilee is still amazing because the Titanic sinks twice a night, daily. I’m probably one of the last people who still like the roller coaster at New York, New York.”

Moschino x Sephora’s new collaboration presented by Jeremy Scott on July 25. Courtesy of Moschino

