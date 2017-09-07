How Royal British Children From Queen Elizabeth II to Princes William and Harry Have Dressed Over the Years

View Slideshow (L-R) Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William REX Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth II has had gray hair for decades — but in the late 1920s and early 1930s, then around the same age as Princess Charlotte and Prince George are today, she was a young girl destined for the throne.

Then-Princess Elizabeth was dressed in sweet floral knee-length frocks and crew socks, paired with Mary Jane shoes, a look that calls to mind outfits Princess Charlotte wears today. The queen also coordinated with her younger sister, Princess Margaret, who passed away in 2002, opting for matching coats and shiny leather shoes.

Queen Elizabeth II plays with her family Corgis as a 12-year-old. REX Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth II dressed her own children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, in coordinated outfits, just as her parents had done with her and Princess Margaret. Young British males historically wear shorts, rather than full-length trousers, until they reach around age 8 — a rule that Prince Charles followed and which his grandson Prince George follows today.

Prince Charles would often be found in a peacoat or smart blazer as a young boy, wearing either classic T-strap shoes or more dressy shoes depending on the occasion.

Prince Charles is held by his father, Prince Phillip, in 1951. REX Shutterstock

Just as Prince Charles’ sensibility held true to traditional British children’s style, his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, were dressed in classic looks.

The two boys often dressed in matching looks, sporting knee-high socks and dress shoes with blazers in the winter — along with colorful ski gear on infrequent family trips — and fuss-free collared shirts in the summer. As they became older, the princes often dressed in formal attire, such as on trips to church and to prep schools.

Prince Harry and Prince William wear identical outfits while with their mom in 1989. REX Shutterstock

Click through the gallery for more images of royal children over the years.

Want more?

Queen Elizabeth Turns 91 — And You’ll Never Guess How Much the Royals Spend on Socks

Princes William and Harry Meet Members of the Grenfell Community

Prince William Goofs Around With Young Royal Cousin in Nike Sneakers After Polo Match