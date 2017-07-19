Princess Charlotte Might Have Worn Prince Harry’s Shoes From 1986

Princess Charlotte poses with her mother, Kate Middleton, in Poland yesterday. REX Shutterstock

Princess Charlotte is following in the footsteps of her mother by rewearing old closet items — and on Monday, the 2-year-old took the clothing recycling principle to the next level when she appeared to be wearing a pair of shoes that Prince Harry had worn as a child in 1986.

The stylish toddler wore a red flowered dress and a bow in her hair, finishing off the look with a pair of red shoes.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte, clad in shoes that her uncle, Prince Harry, appears to have worn in the ’80s, deplane in Poland. REX Shutterstock

Kate Middleton holds Princess Charlotte, dressed in red buckle-up shoes, in Poland. REX Shutterstock

The princess’ stylish look immediately drew the attention of social media users, who pointed out the shoe’s striking similarity to a pair Prince Harry had worn in 1986. Prince Harry had styled his pair a little differently, wearing a striped collared shirt and shorts, but both royals styled the shoes with white socks.

Princess Charlotte sweetly following in Uncle Harry's footsteps, she's wearing his 1986 shoes in Poland #PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/nX2tSO9870 — Roya Nikkhah (@RoyaNikkhah) July 18, 2017

While it’s likely that Princess Charlotte’s shoes were purchased just for her more recently — she wears similar shoe styles from traditional English brands regularly — it would not be the first time that Princess Charlotte or her brother, Prince George, stepped out in items previously worn by their father or uncle.

Click through the gallery to see more photos of the royal family on the second leg of their trip in Berlin.

