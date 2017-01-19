Shop the Shoe Brand Worn by Prince George

Prince George and his family attending Christmas church services in Bucklebury, England. REX/Shutterstock

Like generations of Windsors, Prince George has been a loyal devotee of the classic British footwear maker Start-rite. But recently, he’s put a new brand into his rotation: Papouelli.

Last month, the 3-year-old was spotted attending church services on Christmas day in Bucklebury, England, wearing the London-based label’s navy-blue Barnie loafers.

Prince George and his father, Prince William, leaving church on Christmas day. REX/Shutterstock

George sported the same style last October during the royal family’s official tour of Canada.

Prince George in Papouelli at a children’s charity party during the royal family’s fall 2016 tour of Canada. REX/Shutterstock

Papouelli’s navy-blue leather Barnie loafer. Courtesy of brand.

Formerly called Papillon, the brand was founded in 2003 and is run by friends Nicole Robinson, Maggie Snouck and Felicia Brocklebank. It specializes in both modern updates on classic looks, as well as more fashion-driven fare.

The boys’ and girls’ range spans from baby to tween sizes, and includes an expansive assortment of casual play styles such as boots, ballet flats, sneakers, moccasins, oxfords, Mary Janes and sandals.

The brand’s Vivienne T-strap sandal. Courtesy of brand.

For dressier moments, Papouelli makes elegant party shoes and special-occasion styles (think weddings, communions and holidays). And if customers are looking for a head-to-toe statement, the brand also offers a small collection of apparel, as well as accessories such as hats, hair bows, tights and socks.

Angelica party slippers in a copper metallic finish. Courtesy of brand.

Locals can shop the complete Papouelli collection at one of the brand’s three London shops in the Belgravia, Marylebone and Parsons Green neighborhoods. The collection is also available online, as well as at select high-end specialty retailers and department stores.

Here are a few more highlights from Papouelli’s charming shoe collection:

The Flo T-strap shoe for babies. Courtesy of brand.

The Marlowe two-tone suede chukka boot for boys. Courtesy of brand.

The Carlotta ankle boot with brogueing detail on the toe. Courtesy of brand.