A Closer Look at the Shoes Prince George Will Be Wearing to School

By / 51 mins ago
Prince George Third Birthday Photos
Prince George in a new photo released by Kensington Palace on his third birthday.
Instagram/Kensington Palace/Matt Porteous.

While it was expected that the third-in-line to the throne would follow in his father’s footsteps and attend Wetherby Pre-Preparatory school in London’s Notting Hill, Kensington Palace said in a statement last Friday that Prince George instead will enroll at Thomas’s Battersea primary school come September.

“Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to have found a school where they are confident George will have a happy and successful start to his education,” said the statement.

prince george socksPrince George in long socks and Papouelli’s “Barney” loafers.

With a new school comes new clothes, and more importantly, new shoes. According to the Daily Mail Online, George’s uniform could cost up to $460 altogether, including ballet shoes; the little prince and his classmates will be taking dance lessons from the Royal Academy of Dance in addition to arts-and-crafts classes.

The youngster will also need one pair of black laceless, polish-able shoes and a pair of laceless trainers for sports activities.

Kate Middleton Prince George Canada Trip StylePrince George in Start-rite’s leather “John” lace-up shoes. REX Shutterstock.

