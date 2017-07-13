Kim Kardashian West Defends Letting North West Wear a Corseted Dress

North West walks through New York City with her nanny, wearing an orange corseted sundress. Splash News

North West visited the Museum of Natural History in New York City Monday dressed in an orange silky sundress with corseted detailing, a Calabasas baseball cap and a pair of customized Yeezys.

But the 4-year-old’s outfit inspired controversy — her mother, Kim Kardashian West, was criticized on social media for allowing her daughter to wear what appears to be a corset.

Refusing to back down, Kardashian West posted a video on demonstrating that the corset was only decoration and did not go all the way around her young daughter’s body. Although Kardashian West and her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian have been known to wear corsets, she was offended that people would suggest she’d put a child in one, writing “I would never put my daughter in a corset! It’s a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just decoration.”

I would never put my daughter in a corset!It's a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just decoration pic.twitter.com/hZzZLs04sM — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 13, 2017

Kardashian West had also outfitted North in a pair of Yeezy V2 sneakers that were customized with the 4-year-old’s name — sneakers that she announced will be sold on the thekidssupply.com starting next Monday.