Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Expecting Third Baby Via Surrogate

Today, sources confirmed to People that a new little West is on the way.
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West hired a surrogate to carry their third child, and reports say she is pregnant.
“The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate,” the source told the magazine.
“Given her health scares in the past, Kim felt the need to hire a surrogacy agency that helped serve as the liaison in finding a healthy woman who would be a great surrogate option for her and Kanye. Both of them have been super-involved in the process.”
The source continued, “They want everything to be perfect and for the baby to be extremely healthy. They don’t want any complications, and Kim is providing an ideal eating regimen and diet so everyone knows what the baby is consuming before it’s born.”
Kardashian West married the rap supertsar and Adidas designer in 2014, and they are both the proud parents of North, 4, and Saint, 21 months.
