Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Expecting Third Baby Via Surrogate

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West are expecting their third child via surrogate. Rex Shutterstock

Today, sources confirmed to People that a new little West is on the way.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West hired a surrogate to carry their third child, and reports say she is pregnant.

“The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate,” the source told the magazine.

“Given her health scares in the past, Kim felt the need to hire a surrogacy agency that helped serve as the liaison in finding a healthy woman who would be a great surrogate option for her and Kanye. Both of them have been super-involved in the process.”

I loved reading the interview inside @interviewmag by @janetmock THANK YOU Janet! North's interview is so cute too! Thank you Penelope, Kaia Gerber, Millie Bobbi Brown & the Federline boys for asking North her questions A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 28, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

The source continued, “They want everything to be perfect and for the baby to be extremely healthy. They don’t want any complications, and Kim is providing an ideal eating regimen and diet so everyone knows what the baby is consuming before it’s born.”

Good Morning A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 25, 2017 at 9:06am PDT

Kardashian West married the rap supertsar and Adidas designer in 2014, and they are both the proud parents of North, 4, and Saint, 21 months.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 4, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

Want more?

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But Hiking Boots to Climb a Tree

North West Lands First Magazine Cover, While Kim Kardashian Channels Jackie Kennedy

Kim Kardashian Shares New Adidas Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas Shoes on Snapchat