Harper Beckham Rang in Her Birthday at Buckingham Palace in Glistening Gold Sandals

With David and Victoria Beckham as her parents, Harper Beckham is practically royalty. But for her sixth birthday, the Beckhams’ daughter had a party fit for a true princess: a tea party at Buckingham Palace.
For the celebratory occasion, Harper wore a Chloé lace dress, accessorizing with a tiara and gold sandals that went perfectly with the splendor of Buckingham Palace. The 6-year-old posed outside the palace with her soccer player father, who documented the experience in a series of Instagram posts.
One last picture of the birthday girl…. Just to be clear this wasn't the palace opening the gates for Harper's birthday party , this was a tea party where us and other guests were invited so it was a beautiful thing to do with My mum , Harper plus a few school friends… We were honored to be able to there… Beautiful tea party…. 💜
Victoria also shared a picture of her daughter on social media, showing Harper dressed in a Cinderella-inspired ballgown while holding a celebratory red balloon.
But the biggest moment for the only Beckham daughter? Meeting a real-life royal, Princess Eugenie, who posed with Harper and a posse of her friends, all decked out in princess gear.
