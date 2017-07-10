Harper Beckham Rang in Her Birthday at Buckingham Palace in Glistening Gold Sandals

David Beckham and daughter Harper, 6, pose at Buckingham Palace. David Beckham/Instagram

With David and Victoria Beckham as her parents, Harper Beckham is practically royalty. But for her sixth birthday, the Beckhams’ daughter had a party fit for a true princess: a tea party at Buckingham Palace.

For the celebratory occasion, Harper wore a Chloé lace dress, accessorizing with a tiara and gold sandals that went perfectly with the splendor of Buckingham Palace. The 6-year-old posed outside the palace with her soccer player father, who documented the experience in a series of Instagram posts.

One last picture of the birthday girl…. Just to be clear this wasn't the palace opening the gates for Harper's birthday party , this was a tea party where us and other guests were invited so it was a beautiful thing to do with My mum , Harper plus a few school friends… We were honored to be able to there… Beautiful tea party…. 💜 A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 10, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

Victoria also shared a picture of her daughter on social media, showing Harper dressed in a Cinderella-inspired ballgown while holding a celebratory red balloon.

Our little birthday princess x Kisses 💕💕💕💕💕💕 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 10, 2017 at 12:51am PDT

But the biggest moment for the only Beckham daughter? Meeting a real-life royal, Princess Eugenie, who posed with Harper and a posse of her friends, all decked out in princess gear.

Lucky Harper meeting a real life princess at the Palace x ❤️ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 10, 2017 at 1:08am PDT

