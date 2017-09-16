Jessica Simpson, & More Celeb Moms Share Sweet Back-to-School Pics

Whether children are heading off to the first day of kindergarten or packing their bags for college, the start of a new school year can be a bittersweet time for parents — and celebrity moms are using social media to share sweet pictures of their kids as they begin a new year.
Katherine Heigl posted a heartfelt tribute to her daughter Adelaide, who wore a striped dress, denim jacket and purple Adidas sneakers for day one of kindergarten. On Instagram, Heigl wrote that an image of Adelaide entering a vehicle “makes me cry.”
Jessica Simpson also sent her daughter, Maxwell Drew, off to the first day of kindergarten, writing simply “KINDERGARTEN 📚😢” as the caption on a picture of a Mary Jane-and plaid-clad Maxwell posing outside the front door.
For Jessica Alba, who is pregnant with her third child, sending her first- and fourth-grade daughters back to school was less sentimental. Alba posted a picture of her daughters dressed in shorts and sneakers and carrying their bookbags, writing that “kids in school all day means an earlier bedtime.”
Other celebrities with much older children also expressed their mixed emotions as their kids headed off to school. Victoria Beckham posted on Instagram saying she was both proud and sad to see her oldest son, Brooklyn, head off to college, while Christie Brinkley wished her daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, the best of luck in the new school year.
