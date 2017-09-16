Jessica Simpson, & More Celeb Moms Share Sweet Back-to-School Pics

View Slideshow (L-R): Back-to-school photos shared by Jessica Simpson, Jessica Alba and Katherine Heigl. Courtesy of Instagram

Whether children are heading off to the first day of kindergarten or packing their bags for college, the start of a new school year can be a bittersweet time for parents — and celebrity moms are using social media to share sweet pictures of their kids as they begin a new year.

Katherine Heigl posted a heartfelt tribute to her daughter Adelaide, who wore a striped dress, denim jacket and purple Adidas sneakers for day one of kindergarten. On Instagram, Heigl wrote that an image of Adelaide entering a vehicle “makes me cry.”

I took all these photos of Adalaide before leaving for her first day of Kindergarten but for some reason it's this one that makes me cry… #shesnotababyanymore #thoseheavenlydays A post shared by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Sep 5, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

Jessica Simpson also sent her daughter, Maxwell Drew, off to the first day of kindergarten, writing simply “KINDERGARTEN 📚😢” as the caption on a picture of a Mary Jane-and plaid-clad Maxwell posing outside the front door.

KINDERGARTEN 📚😢 #MAXIDREW A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Aug 31, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

For Jessica Alba, who is pregnant with her third child, sending her first- and fourth-grade daughters back to school was less sentimental. Alba posted a picture of her daughters dressed in shorts and sneakers and carrying their bookbags, writing that “kids in school all day means an earlier bedtime.”

First day back at school! Being preggers and so hot all summer -couldn't be more stoked about Fall🍂. Such a trip I have a 1st and 4th grader!!!! Time seriously flies! And kids in school all day means early bedtime👍🏽. #momlife A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Sep 5, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

Other celebrities with much older children also expressed their mixed emotions as their kids headed off to school. Victoria Beckham posted on Instagram saying she was both proud and sad to see her oldest son, Brooklyn, head off to college, while Christie Brinkley wished her daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, the best of luck in the new school year.

Peace Out Old Apartment! Happy New Apartment @sailorbrinkleycook Wishing you a creative fulfilling and happy new year at College! ✌🏼❤️ A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Sep 5, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

