Zooey Deschanel’s Best Shoe Looks

Zooey Deschanel's fans love her simple, retro-inspired fashion sense. REX/Shutterstock

Zooey Deschanel is beloved by her fans for her quirky-cute style, which the actress has translated from real life to her character Jess’ on-screen wardrobe in the hit Fox series “New Girl.”

Not surprisingly, there are quite a number of blogs dedicated to chronicling both Deschanel’s — and Jess’ — every fashion move. The star certainly knows how to have fun with fashion, wearing lots of playful prints, colors and textures. Not one to chase trends or fads, she favors timeless, retro-inspired dress silhouettes, which she often pairs with demure ballet flats and kitten heels.

In honor of Deschanel’s 37th birthday today, we’ve rounded up some of her most memorable red-carpet footwear looks.

Joining her fellow cast members at the 100th episode party for “New Girl” in March 2016, Deschanel added a bright pop of color to her white-and-black Kate Spade dress with a pair of the brand’s bright-pink heels.

Zooey Deschanel donned a Kate Spade dress and pink heels at the 100th episode party for “New Girl.” REX/Shutterstock

The “Elf” star embraced a Sixties vibe at the 2014 Fox Upfronts, wearing Chanel cap-toe kitten heels with her Vivienne Westwood peplum-style minidress.

At the May 2014 Fox Upfronts, Deschanel accessorized her Vivienne Westwood ensemble with Chanel cap-toe kitten heels. REX/Shutterstock

When it comes to the awards-show circuit, Deschanel likes to turn up the drama. At the 2014 Golden Globes, she donned an ethereal Oscar de la Renta dress with a glittery, high-low tulle skirt, accessorizing it with pearl-embellished pumps.

The actress turned up the sparkle at the 2014 Golden Globe Awards in head-to-toe Oscar de la Renta. REX/Shutterstock

At the 2013 Emmy Awards, she channeled Old Hollywood in an ice-blue J. Mendel column gown, detailed with a daring side slit that showed off her towering Charlotte Olympia Paloma platform heels.

At the 2013 Emmy Awards, Deschanel vamped up her J.Mendel gown with Charlotte Olympia’s towering Paloma platform heels. REX/Shutterstock

