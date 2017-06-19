Zoe Saldana’s Best Shoe Style Through the Years

View Slideshow Actress Zoe Saldana, who starred in the “Avatar” movie franchise, turns 39 today. REX Shutterstock

Zoe Saldana knows how to make a style statement on the red carpet.

The “Avatar” star, who celebrates her 39th birthday today, is always experimenting with her fashion to keep her fans guessing. When it comes to her footwear, she favors dramatic looks with unexpected details.

In one of her most memorable shoe moments, Saldana — who works with stylist Petra Flannery — stepped out at the Los Angeles premiere of “Guardians of the Galaxy” in 2014 wearing a striking pair of black and white feather-trimmed heels by Jimmy Choo. The shoes were also detailed with elegant crisscrossed straps on the vamp.

Saldana in Jimmy Choo’s Kamelia feather-trimmed heels. REX Shutterstock

A closer look at Saldana’s feathery heels. REX Shutterstock

At a London press event for “Guardians,” Saldana accented her cream layered Chloé dress with Bionda Castana’s adorable Lana pumps. The delicate, pointy-toe shoes featured red accents and a pretty ankle-tie design.

The star stepped out in Bionda Castana’s Lana heels at a 2014 “Guardians of the Galaxy” photo-call in London. REX Shutterstock

Appearing at a 2015 Moët & Chandon event to honor Swiss tennis player Roger Federer, Saldana added a fun footnote to her simple white jacket-and-pencil-skirt ensemble: Christian Louboutin’s Bandy multicolored pumps. Also spotted that same year on model Gigi Hadid, the shoes were made from a mix of patent leather and translucent PVC panels to create a striped effect.

At a 2015 Moët & Chandon event, Saldana accessorized her all-white outfit with Christian Louboutin pumps. REX Shutterstock

A closer look at Saldana’s Christian Louboutin heels. REX Shutterstock

This year at the Los Angeles premiere of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” the actress looked electric in a shimmery orange fringed dress by Emilio Pucci and gold metallic heels by Jimmy Choo.

Saldana rocked Jimmy Choo metallic heels at the Los Angeles premiere of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” REX Shutterstock

To see more of the “Star Trek” actress’ stylish shoe statements, click through the gallery here: