Sofia Richie Wore On-Trend White Boots for Shopping Date With Scott Disick

Sofia Richie is back on the West Coast after New York Fashion Week — and so is Scott Disick, who headed to NYFW in support of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” costar Kendall Jenner.

Richie and Disick met up yesterday to shop at Barneys in Los Angeles, both stepping out in white shoes.

For her part, Richie chose Stuart Weitzman Clinger booties, while Disick selected white Nike sneakers.

The 19-year-old’s boots are a celebrity favorite — Selena Gomez and Olivia Munn have worn them in the same colorway — and the white boot trend has been big throughout the summer and into early fall.

Disick, meanwhile, stepped out in all-white Nike Air Force 1s. The 34-year-old father of three has been a major proponent of the white sneaker trend, sporting the look at the Malibu Fair, LAX Airport and Nobu.

Shop both Richie and Disick’s shoe styles below.

Stuart Weitzman Clinger Bootie, $598; stuartweitzman.com

Nike Air Force 1 ’07, $90; store.nike.com

