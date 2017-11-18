Serena Williams Danced at Her Wedding in Crystal-Covered Nikes

View Slideshow Serena Williams at her wedding. Courtesy of Instagram

Serena Williams got married to Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans on Thursday in a star-studded ceremony, with a long list of famous attendees that included Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

For the ceremony, Williams wore a traditional Alexander McQueen wedding dress with high heels. But the tennis superstar changed into Nike sneakers to hit the dance floor.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Nov 17, 2017 at 5:27pm PST

Williams danced onstage with R&B group New Edition at her reception, sporting her bedazzled Nikes.

While Williams ditched her athletic clothes for the wedding, the 36-year-old nodded her impressive tennis career with her footwear. She first partnered with Nike in 2003, and she has been one of the major faces of the athletic wear giant ever since.

