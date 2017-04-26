Serena Williams Makes First Public Appearance Since Pregnancy Announcement on Social Media

Serena Williams Ryan Lash / TED

Serena Williams: world champion athlete and accidental Snapchatter.

On Tuesday night, the Nike ambassador took the TED Talk stage with moderator Gayle King to elaborate on her latest Grand Slam title, engagement to Reddit co-founder Alex Ohanian, and accidental pregnancy reveal on social media.

This was Williams’ first public appearance since the world discovered her baby bump on her Snapchat account. “Well, actually it was an accident,” she explained at the Vancouver conference. “I’ve been just saving [the photo], but you know how social media is — you press the wrong button and . . . 30 minutes later I missed four calls and I’m like, ‘That’s weird.’ But it was a good moment. I was only going to wait five or six more days [to tell people].” She also revealed that she found out she was pregnant two days before the Australian Open.

Serena Williams and Gayle King Ryan Lash / TED

The 36-year-old winner of 23 Grand Slam titles spoke about her tennis future in good faith. “Roger Federer is older than me and he’s still winning everything,” she shared. “Winning for me is super addictive. I feel like, once you experience it, you always want to get that feeling again.”

Her TED appearance came right after posting a touching tribute to her baby on Instagram. “My baby’s going to be in the stands, hopefully cheering for me,” she said to King.

She shared her Snapchat snafu wearing a black cape blazer, dress, and pumps. King donned a bright pink dress and black-and-white pumps.

