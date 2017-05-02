Serena Williams Shows Off Baby Bump on Met Gala Red Carpet

Barely two weeks after announcing her pregnancy on Snapchat, Nike athlete Serena Williams showed off her 22-week baby bump on the red, err yellow/blue carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Ball. the 23-time Grand Slam tennis player later reveled at a TED Talk that she accidentally shared the news via social media.
“I’ve been just saving [the photo], but you know how social media is — you press the wrong button and … 30 minutes later, I missed four calls, and I’m like, ‘That’s weird.’ But it was a good moment. I was only going to wait five or six more days [to tell people],” she said to moderator Gayle King last week.
But tonight, it was all about the dress and her first major style maternity moment. The 35-year-old wore an emerald green Versace gown and emerald-drop earrings, paired with a sparkly, spiked bracelet.
Williams, who attended the benefit with fiancé Alexis Ohanian, stopped to pose for pictures in the curve-hugging floor-length gown.
