Serena Williams Shows Off Baby Bump on Met Gala Red Carpet

Serena Williams in Versace. REX Shutterstock

Barely two weeks after announcing her pregnancy on Snapchat, Nike athlete Serena Williams showed off her 22-week baby bump on the red, err yellow/blue carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Ball. the 23-time Grand Slam tennis player later reveled at a TED Talk that she accidentally shared the news via social media.

“I’ve been just saving [the photo], but you know how social media is — you press the wrong button and … 30 minutes later, I missed four calls, and I’m like, ‘That’s weird.’ But it was a good moment. I was only going to wait five or six more days [to tell people],” she said to moderator Gayle King last week.

But tonight, it was all about the dress and her first major style maternity moment. The 35-year-old wore an emerald green Versace gown and emerald-drop earrings, paired with a sparkly, spiked bracelet.

Serena Williams at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals.” REX/Shutterstock

Williams, who attended the benefit with fiancé Alexis Ohanian, stopped to pose for pictures in the curve-hugging floor-length gown.

Serena Williams in Versace dress at the Met Gala 2017. REX Shutterstock

