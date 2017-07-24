Selena Gomez Wore Two Very Different Outfits While Celebrating Her Birthday With The Weeknd

View Slideshow Selena Gomez celebrates her 25th birthday at her home with friends. Selena Gomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez on Sunday proved that summer whites work for both day and night, pulling off the tricky shade for both a casual lunch date and a night spent partying.

For her day look, the “Fetish” singer sported loose white pants and a matching tank top, which she paired with white Converse Jack Purcell sneakers for a trendy monochromatic look. Her boyfriend, The Weeknd — a Puma ambassador — sported a casual Puma tracksuit, teamed with sneakers from the brand.

Selena Gomez wears a white tank top with loose pants and Converse sneakers, while The Weeknd wears a Puma tracksuit and the brand’s kicks. Splash News

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez wear casual monochromatic looks while in Los Angeles. Splash News

For a night out at the Soho House in Malibu, Calif., Gomez changed into a blush-colored maxi dress and strappy stiletto sandals for a sophisticated evening look.

After a busy schedule performing in Europe, The Weeknd arrived from Paris to Los Angeles to celebrate Gomez’s 25th birthday. But before meeting up with her boyfriend to celebrate the occasion, Gomez had a low-key celebration with friends at her house. At her casual party, the singer wore pajamas — a birthday present from her mother — and no shoes.

