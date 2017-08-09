How Selena Gomez, Rihanna & Other Celebs Made Barbie-Pink the ‘It’-Color

View Slideshow (L-R) Selena Gomez, Rihanna, Zendaya in pink. REX Shutterstock

From hot pink minidresses to big bling to towering heels, Barbie’s fashion is iconic.

And celebrities are taking notice, wearing Barbie’s favored pink in all sorts of original ways.

Rihanna has always been a fan of pink — she frequently sports it for red carpet appearances — but the singer is putting a new spin on the shade. At the Paris premiere of her new film, “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” she stepped out in a heavily beaded, feathered Prada ensemble, accessorizing with pink shades and furry sandals for a vacation Barbie look.

Rihanna wearing a Prada top and skirt with Charlotte Olympia sandals. REX Shutterstock

Other celebrities have drawn inspiration from Barbie in different ways. Kesha wore a printed jumpsuit with a daisy necklace for a ’70s-inspired look at LAX airport, accessorizing with rhinestone-covered sunglasses, metallic shoes and a sequined headband. And Selena Gomez chose a pink jumpsuit, too, opting for a Miu Miu patterned one that she teamed with silver Gianvito Rossi sandals for the ultimate slumber party Barbie look while out in New York City.

Selena Gomez wearing a pink Miu Miu ensemble and Gianvito Rossi sandals. Splash

But some have delved even further into Barbie territory. Gigi Hadid wore a Kreist jacket and pants that she paired with blush-colored Aquazzura platform sandals, while Zendaya selected Barbie’s dream eveningwear at a “Spiderman” premiere: a hot pink Ralph & Russo gown with matching Casadei pumps.

Zendaya is a life-size Barbie in her hot pink red carpet look. REX/Shutterstock

A Barbie doll on display. REX Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more photos of fashionable celebrities dressed in Barbie-inspired ensembles.

