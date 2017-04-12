Saoirse Ronan’s Best Shoes On and Off the Red Carpet

View Slideshow Irish actress Saoirse Ronan has starred in such films as “Brooklyn,” “Atonement” and “The Lovely Bones.” REX Shutterstock

She’s one of Hollywood’s brightest stars.

From her haunting role in “The Lovely Bones” to her captivating portrayal of Irish immigrant Eilis Lacey in “Brooklyn,” Saoirse Ronan has many critics hailing her as one of the most gifted actresses of her generation.

Despite the high praise, the Irish actress doesn’t take herself too seriously — and that extends to her fashion choices. Ronan, who turns 23 today, likes to have fun with her wardrobe and she’s known for wearing statement-making shoes. Think bold colors and plenty of striking details.

At last year’s Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the “Grand Budapest Hotel” star added a whimsical footnote to her simple Chloé minidress. Her Jimmy Choo Viola sandals were embellished with crystals and trimmed with large tassels festooned with ostrich feathers.

Ronan at the 2016 Santa Barbara International Film Festival in Jimmy Choo’s Viola sandals. REX Shutterstock

A closer look at Ronan’s feathery Jimmy Choo shoes. REX Shutterstock

Appearing in New York last year for a screening of “Brooklyn,” Ronan added a splash of color to her white-blouse-and-black-trousers ensemble with a pair of Christian Louboutin heels decorated with multicolored sequins.

At a 2016 screening of “Brooklyn,” Ronan rocked Christian Louboutin heels with multicolored sequins. REX Shutterstock

At the 2015 LACMA Art and Film Gala, Ronan’s orangey-red Pierre Hardy peep-toes were the perfect complement to her colorful, mixed-print dress by designer Duro Olowu.

At the 2016 Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala, Ronan wore Pierre Hardy peep-toe shoes. REX Shutterstock

Ronan looked perfectly elegant at the 2016 EE BAFTA British Academy Film Awards in a gorgeous beaded gown by Burberry, which she paired with Giuseppe Zanotti platform heels in a flashy metallic finish.

Ronan donned metallic Giuseppe Zanotti platforms at the 2016 EE BAFTA British Academy Film Awards. REX Shutterstock

At the 2012 “Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2” premiere, the actress — clad in a pretty white eyelet dress by Simone Rocha — ditched her usual heels and instead opted for something a little more unexpected: patent-leather oxfords.

At the 2012 “Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2” premiere, Ronan stepped out in patent-leather oxfords. REX Shutterstock

