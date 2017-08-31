Romeo Beckham Sports Mismatched Socks With Sold-Out Vans Sneakers

Romeo Beckham and mom Victoria Beckham at New York's JFK International Airport. Splash News

Romeo Beckham proved he is following right in his fashionable parents’ footsteps, as he strolled through New York’s JFK International Airport yesterday in quite the cool, eye-catching outfit.

The 14-year-old Brit — who, along with mom Victoria Beckham, was in town this week for the U.S. Open Tennis Championships — sported a Ralph Lauren varsity jacket and rolled up olive-green chino pants, which showed off his quirkily mismatched socks and black and white Vans sneakers. He topped off his stylish look with some pricey Louis Vuitton accessories, including a baseball cap (from the French label’s Supreme collaboration) and an oversized duffel bag.

Romeo Beckham wore mismatched socks with his Vans sneakers as he arrived for his flight out of New York. Splash News

A closer look at the teen’s Comme des Garçons x Vans Vault sneakers. Courtesy of Cliff Edge

It seems Romeo is copying older brother Brooklyn’s style moves: The newly matriculated 18-year-old Parsons School of Design student stepped out several times this year in mismatched Converse sneakers.

Romeo’s edgy lace-up kicks, which feature graffiti-style word graphics, are part of the limited-edition Comme des Garçons x Vans Vault collaboration, which has long since sold out. The teen was also spotted in the shoes (paired with preppy argyle socks) on Tuesday, when he joined his designer mom in the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium to watch U.S. player Madison Keys take on Belgium’s Elise Mertens.

Romeo Beckham and mom Victoria Beckham in the stands at the 2017 U.S. Open Tennis Championships. Rex Shutterstock