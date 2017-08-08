Rita Ora Wears an Edgy All-Denim Look on ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’

After a relaxing vacation in Jamaica, Rita Ora is making the New York City talk show rounds — and she’s doing it in style.
Appearing as a guest co-host on “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” Ora donned two very different looks: a poofy orange patterned dress, and a denim jacket and skirt set.
The 26-year-old started off her day in the dress, which she paired with gold-toned sandals for an understated, sophisticated look.
Later into the show, Ora performed her newest tune, “Your Song.” For her set, the songstress changed into a denim jacket and skirt with cutouts and lacing, adding some height with the same pair of sky-high sandals.
Ora has been busy since arriving in New York. She made an appearance on “Good Morning America” yesterday and then headed to the Facebook and Instagram offices after, where she taped a Facebook Live video. For yesterday’s excursions, the singer rocked a look with ’70s vibes: a metallic pink shirt, flared black trousers and lace-up boots.
