Rita Ora Wears an Edgy All-Denim Look on ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’

Rita Ora wears a denim jacket in New York City on Aug. 8. Splash News

After a relaxing vacation in Jamaica, Rita Ora is making the New York City talk show rounds — and she’s doing it in style.

Appearing as a guest co-host on “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” Ora donned two very different looks: a poofy orange patterned dress, and a denim jacket and skirt set.

The 26-year-old started off her day in the dress, which she paired with gold-toned sandals for an understated, sophisticated look.

@RitaOra! 🌹🌹🌹🌹#KellyandRyan @therachlindsay @thebryanabasolo #RitaOra @ryanseacrest A post shared by LIVE with Kelly and Ryan (@livekellyandryan) on Aug 8, 2017 at 6:57am PDT

Later into the show, Ora performed her newest tune, “Your Song.” For her set, the songstress changed into a denim jacket and skirt with cutouts and lacing, adding some height with the same pair of sky-high sandals.

Rita Ora wears a denim jacket and skirt in NYC on Aug. 8. Splash News

Ora has been busy since arriving in New York. She made an appearance on “Good Morning America” yesterday and then headed to the Facebook and Instagram offices after, where she taped a Facebook Live video. For yesterday’s excursions, the singer rocked a look with ’70s vibes: a metallic pink shirt, flared black trousers and lace-up boots.

Thank you for having me @facebook and @instagram I had so much fun at your offices today!! 🌸 #YourSongOUTNOW A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Aug 7, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

