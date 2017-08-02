The Peek-a-Boo Bra Trend Is in Full Swing — and Rita Ora Is the Latest to Do It

Rita Ora wears a leopard print sweatsuit with a bra peeking through at the airport. REX/Shutterstock

Rita Ora was spotted at LAX yesterday in comfortable airport style: a leopard-print tracksuit, sensible black sneakers and a dad hat — but the singer added a hot twist to the look, wearing her tracksuit off-the-shoulder to reveal a black lacy bra.

Rita Ora wears a leopard-print tracksuit with a black lacy bra poking through underneath, black sneakers and a baseball cap at the airport. REX/Shutterstock

The Adidas collaborator is not the first one to wear a bra-revealing look this summer.

Actress Halle Berry wore a military-inspired getup with a lacy bra peeking out of it, teaming the look with two different block-heel sandals. Kourtney Kardashian went for a different take on the look: a white cropped T-shirt with a lacy bra that can be seen underneath, striped pants and red stiletto sandals.

Kourtney Kardashian wears a cropped white T-shirt, striped pants and red stilettos at Melrose Place. Splash News

Perhaps Charlize Theron put the most daring spin on this trend. The “Atomic Blonde” actress attended the film’s New York City premiere clad in a plunging see-through blouse and Dior bra, finishing off her look with chic black booties.

In addition to the peek-a-boo bra trend, other scandalous looks are in vogue. Numerous celebrities, including Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez, have opted to forgo bras altogether. Others, like Kim Kardashian West and Bella Hadid, have worn skimpy bras as shirts this summer, with nothing on top at all.