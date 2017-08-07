Rita Ora & Fergie’s Beachside Vacation Style

While a slew of celebrities have teamed boots with bralettes, bikinis and even no pants this summer, more traditional beachwear still reigns supreme for vacations.
Rita Ora went to Jamaica last week — where she wore colorful swimsuits — while Fergie is currently in Hawaii, where she’s putting a playful twist on beach style by experimenting with her hair.
Ora has posted a slew of photos beachside, posing in a red bikini and a Rasta-inspired knit number, accentuating her figure with a body chain and other gold jewelry.
While a bikini isn’t necessarily the most practical for splashing around, Ora’s footwear choice for her Jamaica getaway was fully functional. The singer opted for Teva-like sandals — a comfortable choice and a silhouette that has made its way to the runway recently.
Fergie opted for a flirty look on her vacation in Hawaii: She wore a navy string bikini on the beach, topping her look off with Ray-Ban shades. For a little fun, the singer styled her hair in pigtails — a carefree choice for summer.
Baby, baby… 42-летняя исполнительница M.I.L.F. $ #fergie Ферги, отдыхает только с подружками на Hawaii 🌴🌊😎✌🏼⭐️6.08.17 ⭐️🎥#celebrity#инстаграмнедели#famous#celebritystyle#hollywoodstar#showbiz#шоубизнес#gossip#celebritynews#новостизвезд#новостидня#светскиеновости#новостиголливуда#celeb#richandfamous#spletnik#голливуд#look#богатые#hollywoodstar#model#селебрити#celebs #fitmama#bestoftheweek#plasticsurgery#victoriassecret#звезды
