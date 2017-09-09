Rihanna Rocks Two Major Trends in an Oversized Suit Jacket & Fur Sandals

Rihanna is one of the busiest figures of New York Fashion Week for spring 2018: Between launching a new beauty line, planning her Fenty x Puma show and hosting the biggest blowout party of the week, she barely has time to rest.
The singer was spotted clad in an oversized grayish-brown suit jacket, distressed jeans and furry sandals while leaving her New York City apartment today.
While Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma faux fur slides offer a more casual vibe, the furry sandals the 29-year-old selected for today mean business: The sandals feature leather bow detailing and a sky-high heel, and the Barbadian singer rolled up her baggy jeans to reveal her falcon ankle tattoo.
Rihanna’s accessories, along with the on-trend, menswear-inspired coat, lend a corporate element to her jeans and sandals. Jewelry-wise, the singer picked out some sturdy hoop earrings and a heavy gold watch, adding some metallic detailing to her otherwise matte look.
Boxy suit jackets with more delicate footwear has been a favorite of Rihanna’s in recent months: She sported a big black suit jacket with silver sandals when she met French first lady Brigitte Trogneux in July, and she wore a checked blazer with pumps a few days ago while headed to a meeting.
