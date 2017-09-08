Rihanna Channels Launches Fenty Beauty in Strappy Gladiator Sandals at NYFW

View Slideshow Rihanna at the launch of Fenty Beauty on Sept. 7. Rex Shutterstock

Rihanna is a multi-hyphenate talent. From fashion designer to powerhouse performer, Ri Ri is one of those A-listers that has proved time and time again that there’s nothing she can’t do.

And now — after teasing the highly anticipated makeup line on social media for weeks — the “Anti” singer launched Fenty Beauty by Rihanna today at New York Fashion Week.

For the occasion, the Elle September cover star stood out in a canary yellow cotton top cinched at the waist paired with no bra and a matching full-length voluminous skirt, which revealed sultry gold over-the-knee gladiator sandals from Manolo Blahnik.

The dramatic footwear featured delicate cascading straps that wrapped around from above the thigh down to the toebed. Shimmering crystals were incorporated on the gold material.

Rihanna stuns in Manolo Blahnik gladiator sandals and a canary yellow ensemble. Rex Shutterstock

Moreover, on the cover of Elle’s US cover, Rihanna is wearing entirely Fenty Beauty. Earlier, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to share the three standout covers.

New @elleusa cover. Featuring @fentybeauty Match Stix in shade #UNICORN A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 7, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

