Rihanna’s Craziest Shoe Moments

Eight-time Grammy Award winner and FN’s 2016 Shoe of the Year winner Rihanna isn’t even 30 years old yet, yet she has changed the game as a singer and now fashion designer. When it comes to shoes, the woman behind Fenty Puma by Rihanna has always had a strong sense of style, so here we took a look back at some of her most show-stopping looks. From moss-green Giuseppe Zanotti canvas chap-boots to velvet cobalt-blue Balenciaga booties to school-bus yellow heeled lace-ups, these statement-making shoes are sure to inspire.
REX Shutterstock.
Splash
Splash.
To see more, click through the gallery.