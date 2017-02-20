Rihanna’s Craziest Shoe Moments

By / 2 hours ago
rihanna made in america Giuseppe Zanotti View Slideshow
Rihanna performs at Made in America wearing Giuseppe Zanotti boots.
REX Shutterstock.

Eight-time Grammy Award winner and FN’s 2016 Shoe of the Year winner Rihanna isn’t even 30 years old yet, yet she has changed the game as a singer and now fashion designer. When it comes to shoes, the woman behind Fenty Puma by Rihanna has always had a strong sense of style, so here we took a look back at some of her most show-stopping looks. From moss-green Giuseppe Zanotti canvas chap-boots to velvet cobalt-blue Balenciaga booties to school-bus yellow heeled lace-ups, these statement-making shoes are sure to inspire.

rihanna made in america Giuseppe ZanottiRihanna performs at Made in America wearing bespoke Giuseppe Zanotti canvas chap-boots. REX Shutterstock.
rihanna boots skirtRihanna in Balenciaga velvet and patent leather boots. Splash
Rihanna Celebrity Statement Shoes August 2016Rihanna in Puma heels while out and about in London. Splash.

To see more, click through the gallery.

Related
Rihanna's Poof Skirt Hid These Pretty Giuseppe Zanotti Heels on the Grammys Red Carpet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s