Rihanna’s Craziest Shoe Moments

View Slideshow Rihanna performs at Made in America wearing Giuseppe Zanotti boots. REX Shutterstock.

Eight-time Grammy Award winner and FN’s 2016 Shoe of the Year winner Rihanna isn’t even 30 years old yet, yet she has changed the game as a singer and now fashion designer. When it comes to shoes, the woman behind Fenty Puma by Rihanna has always had a strong sense of style, so here we took a look back at some of her most show-stopping looks. From moss-green Giuseppe Zanotti canvas chap-boots to velvet cobalt-blue Balenciaga booties to school-bus yellow heeled lace-ups, these statement-making shoes are sure to inspire.

Rihanna performs at Made in America wearing bespoke Giuseppe Zanotti canvas chap-boots. REX Shutterstock.

Rihanna in Balenciaga velvet and patent leather boots. Splash

Rihanna in Puma heels while out and about in London. Splash.

