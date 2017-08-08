Rihanna Toned Down a Blinged-Out Bikini With On Trend White Sneakers

Rihanna wears an elaborate feathered headdress and a heavily beaded costume to Crop Over in Barbados. Splash News

Rihanna loves to experiment with her style, both on and off the red carpet.

But in contrast to the princess-y dresses she’d been wearing on the red carpet while promoting “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” the singer opted for a revealing bejeweled bikini yesterday at Crop Over Festival in her native Barbados.

Rihanna’s outfit was not unlike the ones worn on the Victoria’s Secret runway: She paired a bedazzled bikini with jeweled armbands and fishnet stockings, adding an elaborate feathered headdress — and turquoise dyed hair — for a colorful and festive look.

Rihanna exits the car after arriving to Crop Over Festival in Barbados on Aug. 7. Splash News

But despite the ornate costume, Rihanna kept things simple shoe-wise, opting for simple Fenty Puma sneakers in an all-white colorway.

Rihanna wears an elaborately jeweled bikini and a large feathered headdress, finishing her look off with simple white Puma sneakers. Splash News

The star shared two pictures from Crop Over Fest with her Instagram followers, posting a selfie with the caption “crawpova ’17” as well as an artsy shot by photographer Dennis Leupold.

crawpova '17 #AuraForCropOva @aura_experience A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

the @aura_experience caught by @dennisleupold #BARBADOS #cropover2017 #culture A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

The Fenty Puma sneakers Rihanna chose for Crop Over Fest are no longer available from retailers in all-white, but the sneakers can be purchased for a premium on eBay.

PUMA X FENTY by Rihanna Women’s White Glo Patent Leather Basket Creepers, $199.95; ebay.com

