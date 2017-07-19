Queen Letizia Made an Old Top New Again With Trendy Block-Heeled Shoes

Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI pose at the Monastery of Santo Toribio de Liebana. REX Shutterstock

Queen Letizia may be royalty, but she recycles her clothes just like the rest of us.

For an appearance at Spain’s Monastery of Santo Toribio de Liebana, Queen Letizia wore a checkered Hugo Boss top that she’d worn for a previous event. But the Spanish royal made the top more summery, switching out black trousers for snow white cigarette pants. She added a trendy element to her classic look with block-heeled shoes.

Queen Letizia wears tan-colored block heels with an old Hugo Boss top and white cigarette pants. REX Shutterstock

The queen’s outfit was relatively simple, but her coffee-colored shoes made the biggest statement with a mirrored heel.

A closeup look at Queen Letizia’s shoes. REX Shutterstock

The 44-year-old’s casual but put-together look worked perfectly for her schedule, which took her to Camaleño, Spain to celebrate the Lebaniego Jubilee Year, a tradition that began in the 1500s. As part of the festivities, the queen and her husband, King Felipe, went to the Monastery of Santo Toribio de Liebana.

Queen Letizia had worn the same checked blouse in September, choosing it for the 2016 Accion Magistral Awards but styling it completely differently, with black trousers, instead of going for an all-white look like the one she put together today.

Queen Letizia poses at the 2016 Accion Magistral Awards in Madrid in September, wearing the same checked blouse with black trousers. REX Shutterstock

