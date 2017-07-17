Queen Letizia Wore Her Snake Print Pumps Again at the Spanish Fashion Awards

Queen Letizia on stage at the National Fashion Awards in Madrid. REX Shutterstock

Like her British counterpart Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia of Spain loves to re-wear items from her closet — especially her Magrit python leather pumps.

For an appearance at the Spanish National Fashion Awards last night, she paired her trusty shoes with a white embroidered Carolina Herrera dress and windswept hair for a chic and summery look.

Queen Letizia wears a flower-embroidered white Carolina Herrera frock with her Magrit snakeskin shoes at the National Fashion Awards in Madrid. REX Shutterstock

A close-up of Queen Letizia’s snakeskin pumps. REX Shutterstock

The Spanish royal is known for her chic sense of style, but even though she has a wardrobe filled with designer duds, Queen Letizia loves to mix pieces she’s already worn into her outfits.

These pumps are one of the 44-year-old’s favorite items, and she worked them into a similar look just last week— another all-white outfit, paired with the same matching snake print clutch — as she departed for a United Kingdom trip alongside her husband, King Felipe.

Queen Letizia wearing a Hugo Boss top and skirt with Magrit pumps as she departs Madrid with King Felipe VI for a visit to the U.K. REX Shutterstock

Queen Letizia’s 4-inch pumps are available online from Magrit for $428.

Magrit Mila, $428; magrit.es

