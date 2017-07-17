Queen Letizia Wore Her Snake Print Pumps Again at the Spanish Fashion Awards

Like her British counterpart Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia of Spain loves to re-wear items from her closet — especially her Magrit python leather pumps.
For an appearance at the Spanish National Fashion Awards last night, she paired her trusty shoes with a white embroidered Carolina Herrera dress and windswept hair for a chic and summery look.
The Spanish royal is known for her chic sense of style, but even though she has a wardrobe filled with designer duds, Queen Letizia loves to mix pieces she’s already worn into her outfits.
These pumps are one of the 44-year-old’s favorite items, and she worked them into a similar look just last week— another all-white outfit, paired with the same matching snake print clutch — as she departed for a United Kingdom trip alongside her husband, King Felipe.
Queen Letizia’s 4-inch pumps are available online from Magrit for $428.
Magrit Mila, $428; magrit.es
Click through the gallery to see more of Queen Letizia’s best shoe looks.
