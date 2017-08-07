Queen Letizia Was the Picture of Summer in a White Dress & Glittery Sandals

View Slideshow Queen Letizia waves while walking to the Can Prunera Modern Museum with her husband, King Felipe VI, and her two daughters. REX Shutterstock

Queen Letizia of Spain loves to wear pieces from Spanish designers, and on an island vacation with her family, she opted for a chic summery look, with both her dress and shoes made by Spaniards.

The Spanish royals visited the Can Prunera Modern Museum on the island of Mallorca on Aug. 6, and Queen Letizia was clad in a white shift dress by Adolfo Domínguez, which she paired with Uterqüe sandals, encrusted in rhinestones. The queen accessorized with sunglasses and a straw tote bag to complete her vacation look.

Queen Letizia, wearing an Adolfo Domínguez dress and Uterqüe sandals, walks with one of her two daughters, Infanta Sofía, who wears a dress from Mango. REX Shutterstock

A closeup of Queen Letizia’s rhinestone-encrusted Uterqüe sandals. REX Shutterstock

With the white dress and glittery sandals — which she had worn for a trip to the island in 2013 — the journalist turned queen looked stylish but relaxed, as she traveled in flats with her husband, King Felipe, and their two daughters, Infanta Sofía and Princess Leonor. Clearly height was not what the 5-foot-7-inch royal was going for in the family outing.

Crisp, white dresses and blouses have practically been the 44-year-old’s uniform this summer, and she’s donned a number of high-end brands, including Carolina Herrera and Hugo Boss.

Queen Letizia wears a knee-skimming Carolina Herrera frock with her favored Magrit snakeskin shoes on July 17. Click through the gallery to see more of Queen Letizia’s shoe style.

