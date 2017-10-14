Priyanka Chopra Steps Out In Seductive Louboutins at the Variety Power of Women Luncheon

The Variety Power of Women Luncheon brought together a slew of stylish celebrities, dressed in understated outfits and adding some impact with their accessory choices.

Priyanka Chopra looked sophisticated at the event, held on Oct. 13, leading the pack in a black and white floral Michael Kors jacket and pencil skirt with black sandals from Christian Louboutin’s fall ’17 collection. The “Quantico” star’s Aketata sandals feature a seductively curvy d’Orsay silhouette and 4.5-inch heel. They’re available for $875 on nordstrom.com

Priyanka Chopra wears a Michael Kors black floral dress and sandals at the Variety Power of Women Luncheon. Rex Shutterstock

“How to Get Away With Murder” actress Viola Davis also put together a stylish look for the event. The 52-year-old sported a salmon colored suit with a matching blouse underneath, finishing her look off with bronze-colored heels for a trendy look. The Oscar winner had on Stella Luna’s Indispensable ankle-strap pumps in rose gold specchio.

Viola Davis wears a salmon-colored suit and bronze-toned, pointy-toed pumps at the Variety Power of Women Luncheon. Rex Shutterstock

“This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz dispelled the notion that heels are necessary on the red carpet, sporting a short-sleeved red dress— an on-trend color for fall — with criss-cross strapped black flat.

Chrissy Metz wears a red dress and black flats at the Variety Power of Women Luncheon. Rex Shutterstock

Other celebrity attendees, including Ashley Tisdale, Nikki Reed and Octavia Spencer, also stepped out to the event — click through the gallery to see more looks from Variety’s Power of Women luncheon.

Christian Louboutin Aketata sandals. Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Buy: Christian Louboutin $875 buy it

Want more?

Lea Michele and Shay Mitchell in Suits With Plunging Necklines & More Celebs at the Variety Pre-Emmys Party

Here’s What Priyanka Chopra Did After Being Trolled for Revealing Bare Legs Alongside India’s Prime Minister

Priyanka Chopra Leaves Her Massive Train Behind to Party With Nick Jonas at the Met Gala After-Party