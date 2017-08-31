A Look at Princess Diana’s Shoe Style on the 20th Anniversary of Her Death

View Slideshow Princess Diana's shoe style. Rex Shutterstock

On the 20th anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales’ utterly tragic death, people around the world are mourning and celebrating her life, style and memory.

Known as the “people’s princess,” she was the most photographed woman in the world at the time. That said, FN is taking an inside look at Diana’s iconic shoe style through the years.

Not limited to just one style, her collection included a variety of flats, pumps and boots to match every outfit.

At the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute Dinner Dance in 1996, Diana stepped out in a stunning blue one-shoulder dress with matching pumps.

For a casual outing in 1982, Princess Di showed off her casual style, sporting a varsity jacket with jeans tucked into leather boots featuring fringe.

Princess Diana seen at Prince Harry’s school in 1982. Rex Shutterstock

Here, the princess dons the popular Superga sneakers that are a Kate Middleton favorite today.

Diana paired her jeans and light blue button-down top with a navy blazer and coordinating navy Superga sneakers. Rex Shutterstock

For more of Princess Diana’s legendary style, click through the gallery.

