See Prince William Playing Soccer in Loafers With England’s Women’s Team

Prince William got into the soccer spirit on the grounds of Kensington Palace. Rex Shutterstock

Prince William proved just how much of a good sport he is when he joined England’s national women’s soccer team for a kickabout earlier today on the grounds of Kensington Palace. Despite being less than suitably dressed for the occasion in a sport coat, khaki pants and suede loafers, William didn’t let that stop him from showing off his athletic prowess on the pitch.

A loafer-clad Prince William joins in the fun on the soccer pitch. Rex Shutterstock

The prince, who has served as president of Britain’s Football Association for more than 10 years, hosted the team to wish them luck ahead of the UEFA Euro 2017 tournament, which kicks off this weekend. They also were joined by young players from London’s Wildcat Girls’ Football program.

William also played with young members of London’s Wildcat Girls’ Football program. Rex Shutterstock

William gamely took a few shots at the net and even did a stint defending as goalie — although he let several balls slip past him. He reportedly chatted to the players about how he’s introducing his own young children, 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, to the game.

The prince chats with members of England’s women’s soccer team. Rex Shutterstock

William also posed for a group picture with the team, who will travel to the Netherlands for their first match against Scotland in Utrecht on July 19. The team’s visit tied in with FA Girls’ Football Week, a national campaign aimed at doubling the number of women and girls playing soccer by 2020.

Prince William and the women’s team pose for a group photo. Rex Shutterstock

