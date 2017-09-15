Happy 33rd Birthday, Prince Harry: A Look at the Prince’s Coordinated Style With Meghan Markle

View Slideshow (L-R) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry REX Shutterstock

His mother at one point was the most photographed person in the world, but Prince Harry has largely shied away from the spotlight.

The prince has shed his wild-child, partier reputation, instead embracing a humanitarian role — and where he once was known as a lady’s man, today Prince Harry has only one woman in mind: his girlfriend, Meghan Markle.

The American actress and Prince Harry have been dating since July 2016, and engagement rumors have swirled for months. While the pair has kept a relatively low profile, Markle spoke to Vanity Fair about their relationship in a recent interview, stating that she’s “in love.”

As the prince turns 33, FN takes a look at the couple’s coordinated style. When it comes to clothing, Prince Harry and Markle have a similar style sensibility. Both often opt for monochromatic looks and minimal embellishment, wearing fitted pieces for put-together but unpretentious looks.

Due to a desire to keep their relationship mostly private, the two have avoided being photographed together much — and with Markle filming “Suits” in Canada while Prince Harry fulfills royal duties in the United Kingdom, they spend a lot of time apart.

But at least as far as fashion goes, they’re always in sync.

