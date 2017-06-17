Prince George & Princess Charlotte Steal the Show at Trooping the Color Parade

The royal family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace for the Trooping for Color ceremony on June 17. REX Shutterstock

Once again, Prince George and Princess Charlotte have stolen the spotlight.

Appearing with the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony today, the son and daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, waved at pilots during a Royal Air Force fly-past at the Trooping for Color parade.

The youngsters looked to the sky open-mouthed as they enjoyed the Red Arrows aerial display. They were accompanied by mom and dad, as well as Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Harry and more of the extended royal family.

Kate Middleton with Prince Charlotte and Prince George at the Trooping for Color ceremony on June 17. REX Shutterstock

The Duchess of Cambridge donned a pretty pink dress by Alexander McQueen for the occasion, along with a matching Jane Taylor fascinator. Charlotte matched her mom in a pink floral dress with a ruffled collar, while George wore an off-white button up and burgundy suspenders.

Kate Middleton with Prince Charlotte and Prince George at the Trooping for Color ceremony on June 17. REX Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth also officially celebrated her 91st birthday at the ceremony, which features performances by regiments of the British and Commonwealth armies.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George at the Trooping for Color parade. REX Shutterstock

Earlier in the day, the Queen, who wore a Stewart Parvin ensemble, issued a statement expressing sorrow over the “terrible tragedies” in London and Manchester over the last few weeks. And to honor all those affected, the crowd observed a moment of silence at the start of the event.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip on their way to the Trooping for Color ceremony on June 17. REX Shutterstock

