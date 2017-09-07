Prince George Looks Picture Perfect in Loafers on His First Day of School

View Slideshow Four-year-old Prince George arrives for his first day of school in London. Rex Shutterstock

Britain’s Prince George marked a big milestone this morning, as he started his first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea in southwest London.

While a crowd of well-wishers looked on, the 4-year-old royal arrived alongside his father, Prince William. Mom Kate Middleton was unable to attend due to her newly announced pregnancy and the severe morning sickness she is suffering, according to a statement from Kensington Palace. The royals were greeted and escorted into the building by the headmistress of Thomas’s lower school, Helen Haslem.

Prince George is escorted by his father and his new school’s headmistress, Helen Haslem. Rex Shutterstock

A slightly nervous George looked picture perfect dressed in his spiffy new school uniform, consisting of a navy V-neck sweater emblazoned with the school’s crest, a light blue button-down shirt and a pair of navy shorts. He topped off his outfit with navy ankle socks and classic leather loafers. His navy backpack was adorned with a tag labeled with his name, George Cambridge.

A closer look at Prince George’s new school loafers. Rex Shutterstock

Kensington Palace proudly shared photos of the big morning on Twitter, along with a series of nostalgic images of Princes William and Harry on their first days of school, accompanied by their late mother, Princess Diana.

Take a look at The Duke and Prince Harry on their first days of school 📚 pic.twitter.com/RkL1MUbC4Q — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 7, 2017

Little George will spend his first day getting to know his new teachers and classmates, as well as completing the important task of finding his classroom peg, where he will hang his coat and bag each morning. The prince’s new school, where annual tuition runs about $23,000, has been described as “a big, busy, slightly chaotic school for cosmopolitan parents who want their children to have the best English education money can buy,” according to the U.K. Good Schools Guide.

To see more photos of the prince’s big morning, click through the gallery here.

