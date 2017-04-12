Here’s What Prince George and Princess Charlotte Should Wear to Pippa Middleton’s Wedding

By / 33 mins ago
pippa-middleton-james-matthews
Pippa Middleton and fiancé James Matthews are set to wed next month.
REX Shutterstock

Pippa Middleton’s wedding to financier James Matthews is just weeks away, and details about the big day are slowly emerging.

The couple will exchange vows on May 20 at historic St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, England, just seven miles from Middleton’s childhood home in Bucklebury. Their wedding ceremony will feature two very famous little faces: Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kensington Palace has confirmed that Middleton’s royal nephew and niece will be serving as page boy and bridesmaid, respectively.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte with their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton. REX Shutterstock.

While the world waits to see what adorable ensembles the two tots will be wearing, we have some suggestions for stylish shoes. Sticking with tradition, Middleton most likely will opt for classic looks from British heritage labels — some of which are already staples in George and Charlotte’s wardrobes — but we’d love to see a little more fashion flair for the occasion.

For Charlotte, who turns 1 early next month, Italian brand Quis Quis offers a pretty, ivory-colored sandal decorated with a floral-inspired cascade of paillettes and beads on the vamp.

quis-quis-shoes

Quis Quis ivory beaded sandals, $177; childrensalon.com

Designer Sophia Webster’s fanciful, butterfly-winged Mini Chiara shoe is another fun option.

sophia-webster

Sophia Webster Mini Chiara shoe, $260; saksfifthavenue.com

Dior elevates the Mary Jane with a delicately etched pink lambskin leather finish, accented with a glittery toecap. The luxe style also is available in gold and silver shades.

dior-kids-shoes

Dior lambskin leather Mary Jane shoe; dior.com

For 3-year-old brother George, Il Gufo has a modern, two-tone update on the classic brogue that will bring a subtle touch of style to any formal look.

il-gufo-shoes

Il Gufo leather brogues, $148; childrensalon.com

British label Paul Smith Junior also puts a fresh spin on the brogue with patent leather accents, a sporty navy-blue trim around the outsole and a sleek gray rubber bottom.

paul-smith-junior

Paul Smith Junior openwork leather derbie, $108.60; melijoe.com

Loafers are another great dress-up option. U.K. retailer River Island’s boys’ footwear collection includes a sophisticated version that’s detailed with a tassel and tan outsole.

river-island-shoes

River Island tassel loafer, $48; riverisland.com

 

