Pippa Middleton Wears Stylish Espadrilles for Birthday Bike Ride Through London

Pippa Middleton at Wimbledon on July 10. Splash News

Pippa Middleton kicked off her 34th birthday in style this morning with a leisurely bike ride through southwest London.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister looked effortlessly chic in dark skinny jeans, a gray blazer and a white button-down shirt. She topped off her outfit with a simple pair of cream espadrilles.

Middleton is clearly a big fan of the classic summer staple shoe. During her honeymoon in Australia this past spring, the newlywed socialite stepped out on several occasions wearing Spanish brand Toni Pons’ black Valencia wedge espadrilles. She was spotted in the same shoe style again in June upon her return to London. Available in several other colors including navy blue and red, the lace-up shoes retail for about $50.

Pippa Middleton wore Toni Pons’ Valencia espadrilles on her honeymoon with husband James Matthews. Splash News

It’s been an exciting few months for Middleton and her family. On the heels of her much-anticipated May 20 marriage to financier James Matthews, Kensington Palace announced on Monday that Middleton’s sister, Kate, is expecting her third child. In addition, her royal nephew, 4-year-old Prince George, will mark a major milestone tomorrow when he begins school at Thomas’s Battersea.

And rumors continue to swirl that Middleton may have some big news of her own to announce soon. Reports that she is in the process of shutting down her company, PXM Enterprises, have some speculating that she could be looking to start a family.

Pippa Middleton Chic in Stripes and Espadrilles on Her Australian Honeymoon With James Matthews

Kate Middleton Back to Royal Duties After Sister Pippa’s Wedding

Shop the Shoes Princess Charlotte Wore at Pippa Middleton’s Wedding

Elegant Hats & Heels Were the Big Style Statements at Pippa Middleton’s Wedding