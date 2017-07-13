How Penelope Disick Is Following in Her Parents’ Fashionable Footsteps

View Slideshow Penelope Disick with mom Kourtney Kardashian. Splash

Part of our Tiny Tastemakers series, meet the new class of celebrity children who are delivering style inspiration to the masses — not to mention a serious sales boost to the kids’ market.

As a member of the formidable Kardashian clan, Penelope Disick is getting a solid fashion education from her famous family. Here, we take a closer look at her style:

When your mom’s a Kardashian, you’re always ready for the spotlight. Alongside her famous cousin and fashion sidekick, North West, Penelope (daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick) has become quite the trendsetter. The 5-year-old keeps her millions of fans guessing by constantly mixing things up — swinging from super-feminine floral-print dresses and ballet flats to edgy black leather jackets and biker boots.

Penelope Disick (L) with her cousin North West. Instagram/Kim Kardashian West.

Spotted in: Like North, Penelope has stepped out in several colors of Akid’s trendy faux-fur slides. During recent outings with her mom, she sported Gucci’s Ace sneakers and Vans’ Old Skool low-tops.

Penelope Disick stepping out with her mom in Akid faux-fur slides. Splash

“It” factor: “Penelope is part of the Kardashian clan, and that automatically makes people interested in — or dare I say, obsessed with — what she wears and does,” said children’s wardrobe stylist Jill Rothstein. “Her mom is obviously a fashionista on the daily, and her dad can rock menswear like no other, so people are very interested in how they’ll inspire her. While her cousin and BFF, North, has more of a streetwear, city-slicker kind of style, Penelope has a softer, boho-chic side.”

To see more mini style influencers, click through the gallery here.