Olivia Palermo Hit Brooklyn in Bejeweled Sneakers From This Luxury Brand

Olivia Palermo at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York City. REX Shutterstock.

Olivia Palermo always keeps her fashion game on point — even while doing something as mundane as running errands.

The 31-year-old model and style blogger stepped out yesterday in Brooklyn, N.Y. in a monochromatic ensemble that included a fishtail-hem midi-skirt, mock-neck top, quilted coat, blush-colored Elena Ghisellini handbag and her signature oversized sunglasses. On her feet? Roger Vivier’s Sneaky Viv leather slip-on high-tops. The sneakers feature a crystal-embellished Pilgrim buckle on the vamp — an iconic detail for the Parisian luxury footwear label.

Priced between $1,325 and $1,7950, the Sneaky Viv also is available in a low-top version and in a mix of colors and materials, including satin, denim, patent leather and macramé.

Roger Vivier’s Sneaky Viv low-top in black patent leather. Courtesy of brand.

Roger Vivier’s Sneaky Viv low-top with macramé upper. Courtesy of brand.

Palermo, who first found fame on the MTV reality series “The City,” has been busier than ever. Late last year, she was signed as Banana Republic’s first women’s global style ambassador. The partnership expanded in February with the clothing retailer rolling out a series of Olivia Palermo shop-in-shops at select locations across the country. In September, Palermo’s exclusive capsule collection for Banana Republic will debut. She also serves as the face of sportswear label Max & Co., beauty brand Aerin and Swiss watch and jewelry maker Piaget.