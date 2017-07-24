Olivia Munn Went Glam in Tiny Shorts and Thigh-High Black Boots at the Airport

Olivia Munn arrives at the airport in Vancouver. Splash News

Olivia Munn proved that airport style doesn’t have to be all about comfort.

The actress went for a trendy look when arriving in Vancouver yesterday after an appearance at Comic-Con, sporting a sweatshirt and denim cutoffs with a pair of statement thigh-high boots.

Olivia Munn wears a sweatshirt, denim cutoff shorts and thigh-high black boots at the airport in Vancouver. Splash News

Olivia Munn accessorizing with a Chanel backpack and tortoiseshell sunglasses. Splash News

The 37-year-old had been in San Diego for Comic-Con, where she was promoting her new film, “Lego Ninjago.” At the convention, Munn donned another revealing, on-trend look, wearing a nude bra as a top — other celebrities such as Kim Kardashian West, Charlize Theron and Bella Hadid have worn similarly scandalous shirts recently — and finished off her look with very high Christian Louboutin sandals.

Olivia Munn wears an orange Cinq a Sept outfit with a nude bra and Christian Louboutin heeled sandals at Comic Con. REX Shutterstock

Munn’s stylish boots appeared to be Stuart Weitzman’s Highland boots, a popular style that Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez and other stylish celebrities have stepped out in.

The Stuart Weitzman Highland style is available for purchase in black suede online.

Stuart Weitzman Highland boots, $999; farfetch.com

Want more?

Gigi Hadid’s Pixie Cut Channels Retro French Girl Style in New Stuart Weitzman Ads

Gigi Hadid Is Loving These Stuart Weitzman Red Boots

No Pants, No Problem: Charlize Theron Wore Thigh-High Stompers for ‘Women Who Kick A**’ at Comic-Con