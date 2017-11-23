The Top Body-Positive Celebrity Style of 2017

View Slideshow Ashley Graham Rex Shutterstock

2017 may have had its ups and downs, but these body positive celebrities never let anything get in their way of feeling good about themselves. Whether it’s haters on social media criticizing their every outfit decision or the fashion industry’s arbitrary standards of beauty, these stars continue to ignore all of that unnecessary negativity and are choosing to follow their own rules.

Take Ariel Winter, for instance. Even though the “Modern Family” actress is constantly under the microscope for her revealing wardrobe, she unapologetically rocked a pair of Daisy Dukes on her first day of college classes at UCLA. In reality, she shouldn’t be put to shame for wearing what she wants, but the fact that’s she’s not letting her unfair situation bother her is what makes it even more remarkable. Then there’s the incredible Selena Gomez, who despite having fought for her life against Lupus this year, still stands as a positive light for all her fans. We also can’t forget about breakthrough artist Cardi B. On top of her chart-topping single that put her on the map, her confident online presence is what attracted people to her to begin with.

This is only a small sampling of A-listers who took body positivity to the next level. Click through and get encouraged by some of our favorite moments of the year.