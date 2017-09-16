Miranda Kerr Handled a Wardrobe Malfunction Like a Pro in 4-Inch Aquazzura Sandals

View Slideshow Miranda Kerr walks through New York City on Sept. 15. REX Shutterstock

Miranda Kerr may be a famous supermodel, but even she isn’t immune to a wardrobe malfunction every now and then.

While headed to a promotional event at the Sephora in Times Square yesterday, Kerr’s skirt flipped up in the wind, revealing a bit more than just the lining underneath.

Miranda Kerr navigates a set of stars in New York City while wearing a floral Tanya Taylor outfit, a Mother demin jacket and 4-inch Aquazzura sandals on Sept. 15 as she heads to a promotional appearance at the Times Square Sephora.The model — clad in a Mother denim jacket, a Tanya Taylor yellow-printed ensemble and 4-inch Aquazurra silver sandals — moved on like a pro, continuing to walk on despite the minor malfunction.

Miranda Kerr’s hair and skirt fly up in the wind as she walks through New York City en route to an appearance at the Sephora in Times Square on Sept. 15. Splash

Kerr’s shiny Aquazurra sandals feature a 4-inch stiletto heel and are crafted of sliver specchio leather. While Kerr’s skirt posed a bit of a problem in the New York City winds, years of catwalk experience have trained the model to comfortably walk through town in the sky-high heels — a tall task for many.

