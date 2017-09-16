Miranda Kerr Handled a Wardrobe Malfunction Like a Pro in 4-Inch Aquazzura Sandals

Miranda Kerr may be a famous supermodel, but even she isn’t immune to a wardrobe malfunction every now and then.
While headed to a promotional event at the Sephora in Times Square yesterday, Kerr’s skirt flipped up in the wind, revealing a bit more than just the lining underneath.
Miranda Kerr navigates a set of stars in New York City while wearing a floral Tanya Taylor outfit, a Mother demin jacket and 4-inch Aquazzura sandals on Sept. 15 as she heads to a promotional appearance at the Times Square Sephora.The model — clad in a Mother denim jacket, a Tanya Taylor yellow-printed ensemble and 4-inch Aquazurra silver sandals — moved on like a pro, continuing to walk on despite the minor malfunction.
Kerr’s shiny Aquazurra sandals feature a 4-inch stiletto heel and are crafted of sliver specchio leather. While Kerr’s skirt posed a bit of a problem in the New York City winds, years of catwalk experience have trained the model to comfortably walk through town in the sky-high heels — a tall task for many.
Shop the 34-year-old’s shoes below.
Aquazzura Purist Sandal 105, $695; aquazurra.com
Click through the gallery to shop Kerr’s shoe style.
